Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 26 Huber+Suhner AG :
* FY 2015 net sales of 706 million Swiss francs ($696.94 million), which represents a 6 pct decrease compared to the previous year
* Confirms the EBIT margin target range announced for 2015 of 6 pct-7.5 pct
* Has started the 2016 fiscal year in a solid position Source text: bit.ly/1ZPhYBo Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0130 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order