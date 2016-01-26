BRIEF-Post CEO comments on Weetabix acquisition
* Post exec says combined post/weetabix to have annual sales of $5.5 billion, adjusted ebitda of $1.1 billion
Jan 26 Seadrill Partners Llc
* Says its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution with respect to quarter ended Dec 31, 2015 of $0.25 per unit
* This cash distribution will be paid on or about Feb 12, 2016 to all unitholders of record as of the close of business on Feb 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Post exec says combined post/weetabix to have annual sales of $5.5 billion, adjusted ebitda of $1.1 billion
BRASILIA, April 18 Former Brazilian Finance Minister Antonio Palocci entered talks with federal police to strike a plea bargain deal, in a potential blow to former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's chances of running in next year's election, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo said on Tuesday.