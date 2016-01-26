BRIEF-CBRE Group acquires Mainstream Software
* CBRE Group Inc acquires Mainstream Software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Ferratum Oyj :
* Plans to acquire FCB Firmen-Credit Bank GmbH
* expects condition necessary for acquisition (approval of European Central Bank (ECB))to be fulfilled during Q2 of 2016
* Following this acquisition, Ferratum group will own yet another EU Credit Institution besides Ferratum Bank P.l.c., which is based in Malta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CBRE Group Inc acquires Mainstream Software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 18 India's central bank issued guidelines on Tuesday for investments by commercial banks in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), including setting limits on the overall investments.