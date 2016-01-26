Jan 26 Ferratum Oyj :

* Plans to acquire FCB Firmen-Credit Bank GmbH

* expects condition necessary for acquisition (approval of European Central Bank (ECB))to be fulfilled during Q2 of 2016

* Following this acquisition, Ferratum group will own yet another EU Credit Institution besides Ferratum Bank P.l.c., which is based in Malta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)