Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 26 Jenoptik
* FY order intake 635 million eur
* Says is cautiously optimistic for 2016
* Says sees moderate organic sales, earnings growth in 2016
* Reuters poll average for Q4 jenoptik sales 187 million eur, EBIT 18.3 million, net profit 14.2 million
* FY sales 670 million eur
* FY EBIT 61 million eur
* Says still sees 2018 sales of around 800 mln eur, avg EBIT margin of 9-10 percent over the cycle Source text (in German only): here Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order