Bankers dominate lobbying of Britain's Brexit ministry
* Finance firms held twice as many meetings as any other sector
Jan 26 Drax Group Plc
* drax cfd - further details of ec formal investigation
* ec confirms contract was notified with a strike price of £100/mwh (2) , in line with current market expectations
* welcomes opportunity to work with uk government and ec to complete state aid clearance process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
* Finance firms held twice as many meetings as any other sector
* PM's personal ratings dwarf those of opposition leader (Adds Labour, SNP comments)