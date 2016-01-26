Jan 26 Wolford AG :

* Sold a total of 11,860 of its own ordinary bearer shares on Jan. 22, 2016 at a selling price of 21.08 euros ($23) per share, within the context of its Long Term Incentive Program for members of the Management Board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9214 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)