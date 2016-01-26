Jan 26 Amper SA :

* Says board agrees to execute capital increase by converting part of debt from refinancing contract (tranche B) into shares

* Amount of debt converted into shares amounts to 27.7 million euros ($30.1 million) and number of shares created is 46,250,000, equivalent to 7.83 percent of share capital of company

* The operation is carried out in relation to the conversion request made by BNP Paribas SA sucursal Espana, BNP Paribas Fortis SA/NV Sucursal Espana and Fore Multi Strategy Master Fund Ltd Source text for Eikon:

