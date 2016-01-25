BRIEF-Uniti Group says proposed offering and sale of company's common stock for about $450 mln
* Uniti Group Inc. Announces proposed offering of common stock
Jan 25 Spar Nord Bank A/S :
* Takes over business customers from FIH Erhvervsbank
* Will take over 34 business customer facilities with a total business volume of 907 million Danish crowns
* Says will not take over any employees and will not pay goodwill in connection with transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Uniti Group Inc. Announces proposed offering of common stock
* For quarter ended March 31, 2017, normalized FFO for Common Stock and OP Unit holders was $1.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: