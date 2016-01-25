Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 25 Formpipe Software AB :
* Three Swedish municipalities choose cloud service for archiving from Formpipe
* Order value is estimated to 20 million Swedish crowns ($2.33 million) over an eight-year period
* Contract award decision regards a four-year contract period, with an option for extension of the contract for another four years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5695 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order