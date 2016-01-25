Jan 25 Formpipe Software AB :

* Three Swedish municipalities choose cloud service for archiving from Formpipe

* Order value is estimated to 20 million Swedish crowns ($2.33 million) over an eight-year period

* Contract award decision regards a four-year contract period, with an option for extension of the contract for another four years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5695 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)