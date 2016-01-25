Jan 25 Mondo TV SpA :

* Executes license agreement with Roya TV for broadcast of animated programs distributed by Mondo TV

* The license relates to the free-to-air and Internet (IPTV) broadcast rights in the whole Middle East and North Africa in Arabic for a period of three years on a number of third parties' series distributed by Mondo TV