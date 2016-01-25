BRIEF-Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
Jan 25 Burckhardt Compression Holding AG :
* To deliver Hyper Compressor and Process Gas Compressor API618 for LDPE tubular plant in U.S.
* Delivery will take place in early 2017, plant is supposed to start operations end of 2017 Source text - bit.ly/1KzsJAE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------