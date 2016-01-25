BRIEF-First Defiance Financial Q1 earnings per share $0.54
* First Defiance Financial Corp. Announces 2017 first quarter earnings
Jan 25 Venture Incubator SA :
* Buys 27.38 percent stake in Infermedica Sp. z o.o. for 0.5 million zlotys ($121,300) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1220 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* First Defiance Financial Corp. Announces 2017 first quarter earnings
* Preferred Apartment Communities-board declared quarterly dividend on common stock of $0.235/share for Q2 2017, up about 6.8 pct versus prior qtrly dividend rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: