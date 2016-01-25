BRIEF-Spirit Airlines says March traffic rose 11.6 pct year over year
* Traffic (Revenue Passenger Miles) in March rose 11.6 percent versus March 2016 on a capacity (Available Seat Miles) increase of 15.1 percent
Jan 25 CREALOGIX Holding AG :
* Cooperates with Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the field of Digital Banking
* Together CREALOGIX and Hewlett Packard Enterprise can cover entire value added chain in sphere of Digital Banking, from consultancy and conception through to suitable solutions as well as integration and operation
* Atlantic Power announces repricing of aplp holdings term loan and revolver