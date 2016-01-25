BRIEF-Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
Jan 25 Gurit Holding AG :
* Company's SC 110 and SC 160 visual carbon prepregs have been qualified by two new major car manufacturers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
