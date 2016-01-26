BRIEF-CBRE Group acquires Mainstream Software
* CBRE Group Inc acquires Mainstream Software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Zuger Kantonalbank :
* FY 2015 interest income of 150.8 million Swiss francs ($148.86 million), slightly below the previous year (-1.4 pct)
* FY 2015 business performance of 94.1 million francs, 22.3 pct above previous year's figure
* FY 2015 result at 61.5 million francs, slightly higher than the year before
* For FY 2015 unchanged dividend of 175 francs per share will be proposed Source text: bit.ly/1QxyYvx Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0130 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CBRE Group Inc acquires Mainstream Software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 18 India's central bank issued guidelines on Tuesday for investments by commercial banks in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), including setting limits on the overall investments.