Jan 26 Zuger Kantonalbank :

* FY 2015 interest income of 150.8 million Swiss francs ($148.86 million), slightly below the previous year (-1.4 pct)

* FY 2015 business performance of 94.1 million francs, 22.3 pct above previous year's figure

* FY 2015 result at 61.5 million francs, slightly higher than the year before

* For FY 2015 unchanged dividend of 175 francs per share will be proposed ($1 = 1.0130 Swiss francs)