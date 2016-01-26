Miners, oil drag European shares to 2-week low; volatility jumps
* Miners, oil stocks biggest fallers (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
Jan 26 Bergbahnen Engelberg Truebsee Titlis Bet AG :
* FY 2014/2015 EBIT 32.7 million Swiss francs ($32.28 million) versus 26.9 million Swiss francs year ago
* FY 2014/15 operating income 81.5 million francs versus 72.6 million francs year ago
* Revenues from core business of Titlis Bergbahnen 71.7 million Swiss francs (previous year: 62.7 million francs), 14.4 pct over the previous year
* Sees very good result for FY 2015/16 Source text: bit.ly/1Pz1huv Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0130 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, April 18 The Swiss government on Tuesday played down Switzerland's reappearance on a U.S. Treasury watch list of potential currency manipulators, saying the status would have no immediate consequences.