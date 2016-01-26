UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 26 Sun International Ltd
* Secured the release of four employees last night, who were detained without charge in Nigeria by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)
* Intends to work with TCN (Tourist Company of Nigeria) to collate and provide to required information to EFCC
* Further to release of employees, EFCC still wishes to investigate nature of co's original investment into Tourist Company of Nigeria Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.