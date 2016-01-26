Jan 26 Axis Ab

* Q4 sales 1,758 million SEK (1,504)

* Says as we enter 2016, we see no reason to change our view on underlying demand

* Q4 says operating profit increased to SEK 231 mln (199) 

* Says board of directors proposes that no dividend shall be distributed in respect of 2015 fiscal year (SEK 0.31) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: