Jan 26 Savills Plc

* Announces that Nick Ferguson has been appointed as a non-executive director of Savills with effect from 26 January 2016

* Nick Ferguson will succeed Peter Smith as chairman of Savills following Peter's retirement from board at conclusion of AGM in May 2016.