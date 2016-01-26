BRIEF-CBRE Group acquires Mainstream Software
CBRE Group Inc acquires Mainstream Software
Jan 26 Savills Plc
* Announces that Nick Ferguson has been appointed as a non-executive director of Savills with effect from 26 January 2016
Nick Ferguson will be appointed as a non-executive director of Savills with effect from 26 January 2016

Nick Ferguson will succeed Peter Smith as chairman of Savills following Peter's retirement from board at conclusion of AGM in May 2016.
April 18 India's central bank issued guidelines on Tuesday for investments by commercial banks in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), including setting limits on the overall investments.