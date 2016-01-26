BRIEF-Cspc Pharmaceutical Group says co considering possible spin-off
* Considering possible spin-off & separate listing of CSPC XNW Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Co Ltd & units on stock exchange in PRC
Jan 26 Bionor Pharma ASA :
* Says private placement was fully subscribed
* Private placement of new shares was intended to generate gross proceeds of about 45 million Norwegian crowns ($5.1 million)
($1 = 8.7699 Norwegian crowns)
* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals and Precision Lens sign agreement to expand Imprimis' ophthalmic portfolio market opportunity in the U.S. Midwest