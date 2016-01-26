BRIEF-CBRE Group acquires Mainstream Software
CBRE Group Inc acquires Mainstream Software
Jan 26 Italeaf Spa :
* Established Numanova Srl, Newco in the field of advanced metallurgy and metal powders
* Numanova has a share capital of 2.35 million euros ($2.55 million)
* Forecast investment of 12 million euros, and production capacity of 500 tons/year of metal powder
* Production plant will be located in Italeaf's industrial area at Nera Montoro
The company will produce alloys and metal powders for Additive Manufacturing (3D printing), among others
($1 = 0.9214 euros)
April 18 India's central bank issued guidelines on Tuesday for investments by commercial banks in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), including setting limits on the overall investments.