BRIEF-Neuberger Berman announces opening of an investment management wholly foreign-owned enterprise in Shanghai
* Neuberger Berman - Announces opening of an investment management wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOE) in Shanghai
Jan 26 CMC Markets Plc:
* Announcement of price range
* The price range for the offer has been set at between 235 pence to 275 pence per ordinary share
* At mid-point of price range, CMC's market capitalisation would be approximately £736 million
* Company intends to use proceeds from primary capital raise to meet costs of IPO and staff incentive plans
* Base transaction size of £231 million (at mid-point) includes primary capital raise by CMC of c.£15 million, with other being sale of secondary shares by certain existing shareholders
* Final pricing is expected to be announced on or around friday 5 February 2016
* Unconditional dealings in CMC ordinary shares on London Stock Exchange are expected to commence on or around Wednesday 10 February 2016 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Neuberger Berman - Announces opening of an investment management wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOE) in Shanghai
AMSTERDAM, April 18 Dutch construction company VolkerWessels said on Tuesday it intends to return to the stock market after nearly 15 years, as the controlling Wessels family seeks to sell a minority stake via a share sale on Euronext Amsterdam.