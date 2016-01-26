Jan 26 Intermediate Capital Group Plc :

* Strong fundraising inflows with 4.7 billion euros of new third party money raised in nine months to Dec. 31, 2015

* New third party money raised in quarter to Dec. 31, 2015 totalled 1.4 billion euros, resulting in AUM increasing by 5 percent to 21.2 billion euros

* Despite prevailing heightened market volatility, long term market conditions remain favourable for alternative investments - CEO