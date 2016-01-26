BRIEF-Neuberger Berman announces opening of an investment management wholly foreign-owned enterprise in Shanghai
* Neuberger Berman - Announces opening of an investment management wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOE) in Shanghai
Jan 26 Proxima Capital Group Inc:
* Proxima responds to JKX restriction notices
* Duty of JKX board to ensure that all shareholders are given opportunity to vote on critical issues
AMSTERDAM, April 18 Dutch construction company VolkerWessels said on Tuesday it intends to return to the stock market after nearly 15 years, as the controlling Wessels family seeks to sell a minority stake via a share sale on Euronext Amsterdam.