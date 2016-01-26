BRIEF-Cspc Pharmaceutical Group says co considering possible spin-off
* Considering possible spin-off & separate listing of CSPC XNW Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Co Ltd & units on stock exchange in PRC
Jan 26 NanoRepro AG :
* Concludes exclusive distribution agreement for almost complete range of produtcs with ExpoTest Ltd. for Belarus
* Expects sales in 2016 in higher five-digit figure in euros
* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals and Precision Lens sign agreement to expand Imprimis' ophthalmic portfolio market opportunity in the U.S. Midwest