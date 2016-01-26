Jan 26 X5 Retail Group NV says:

* In Q4 2015, total net retail sales grew 26.3 percent, year-on-year, to 228.5 billion roubles ($2.80 billion), decelerating slightly vs Q3 2015 due to slowing food price inflation and a higher comparative base.

* Q4 like-for-like sales rose 9.8 percent, year-on-year, with traffic up 2.3 percent and basket up 7.4 percent;

* Full-year 2015 sales rose 27.3 percent to 804.1 billion roubles, with like-for-like sales up 13.7 percent.

* The company added a record 1,537 new stores in 2015, vs 939 stores in 2014.  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 81.5900 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)