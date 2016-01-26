BRIEF-CBRE Group acquires Mainstream Software
* CBRE Group Inc acquires Mainstream Software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Taaleritehdas Oyj :
* Signed frame agreement concerning supply of wind turbine for years 2016 and 2017
* Value of over 300 million euros ($325.9 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CBRE Group Inc acquires Mainstream Software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 18 India's central bank issued guidelines on Tuesday for investments by commercial banks in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), including setting limits on the overall investments.