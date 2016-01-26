BRIEF-Imprimis Pharmaceuticals and Precision Lens sign agreement
* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals and Precision Lens sign agreement to expand Imprimis' ophthalmic portfolio market opportunity in the U.S. Midwest
Jan 26 Cytotools AG :
* Clarifies causes that led to unexpected results of European Phase III study of diabetic foot
* Study to be repeated at short notice, after submission of authorization provided in EU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals and Precision Lens sign agreement to expand Imprimis' ophthalmic portfolio market opportunity in the U.S. Midwest
* Shares slip 1.2 pct to $124.10 (Adds details, forecast; updates shares)