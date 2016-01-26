Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 26 Intracom Holdings SA :
* Court withdraws previous decision and orders 41.0 million euros ($44.48 million) to be delivered back by the defendants
* Court accepts its appeal regarding Teledome shareholders lawsuit Source text: bit.ly/1SgCuKG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9218 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order