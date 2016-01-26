BRIEF-Capitaland Malaysia Mall Trust says Qtrly profit attributable 40.2 million Rgt
* Year ago qtrly revenue 93.6 million Rgt; year ago qtrly profit attributable 41 million Rgt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Deutsche Wohnen AG
* Reduced acceptance threshold demonstrates weakness of Vonovias hostile offer
* Reiterates its rejection of hostile offer with convincing arguments stated on several occasions
* Offer is and continues to be value-destroying for all shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 18 U.S. homebuilding fell in March as the construction of single-family homes in the Midwest recorded its biggest decline in three years, likely reflecting bad weather.