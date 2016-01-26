Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 26 Intracom Holdings SA :
* Deal is for creating a coordinated, combined use of individual technological assets for government and private sector in the field of defense and alignment with market trends and competitive practices at an international level
* Its unit Intracom Defense Electronics signs deal with state-owned Greek Defence Systems Source text: bit.ly/1PzDx9r Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order