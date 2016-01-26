Jan 26 Novo Nordisk A/S

* Novo Nordisk launches Tresiba in the United States

* Long-acting Tresiba U-200 now available for adults living with diabetes

* Tresiba (insulin degludec injection) is a once-daily, long-acting basal insulin

* Tresiba was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2015

* Novo Nordisk is working to secure coverage for Tresiba on U.S. health plans and has secured Lowest Brand Co-pay status on the national formulary for CVS Caremark Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Teis Jensen)