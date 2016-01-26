BRIEF-Saudi's Arab National Bank posts Q1 profit of 768 mln riyals
Loans and advances 116.04 billion riyals as at March 31
Jan 26 Cartera Industrial Rea SA :
* Accepts resignation of Jose Maria Loizaga Viguri from the post of chairman as of Jan. 1
* Appoints Antonio Gonzalez-Adalid Garcia-Zozaya as new chairman
Says Antonio Gonzalez-Adalid Garcia-Zozaya will keep his chief executive (CEO) post
(Gdynia Newsroom)
Li Xin was also appointed as a member of executive committee