Jan 26 Cartera Industrial Rea SA :

* Accepts resignation of Jose Maria Loizaga Viguri from the post of chairman as of Jan. 1

* Appoints Antonio Gonzalez-Adalid Garcia-Zozaya as new chairman

* Says Antonio Gonzalez-Adalid Garcia-Zozaya will keep his chief executive (CEO) post Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)