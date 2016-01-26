BRIEF-Adcare Health Systems names Allan Rimland as CEO
* Adcare Health Systems names Allan Rimland as chief executive officer
Jan 26 aap Implantate AG :
* Submits CE marking application for its innovative antibacterial silver coating technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Redhill biopharma - received notices of allowance from USPTO for 2 new patents covering Bekinda, expected to be valid until at least 2034, once granted