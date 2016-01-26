Sri Lankan shares rise on foreign buying; blue chips gain
COLOMBO, April 18 Sri Lankan shares rose on Tuesday as foreign investors bought blue chips, with the market seeing overseas fund inflows for 18 consecutive sessions.
Jan 26 Consilium AB :
* Jan-Dec net sales up 25 percent at 1.57 billion Swedish crowns ($183.48 million)
* Jan-Dec order intake up by 3 percent to 1.50 billion crowns
* Order backlog as per Dec. 31, 2015 at 755.5 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5568 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
COLOMBO, April 18 Sri Lankan shares rose on Tuesday as foreign investors bought blue chips, with the market seeing overseas fund inflows for 18 consecutive sessions.
* Li Xin was also appointed as a member of executive committee Source text: [http://bit.ly/2pv3wY0] Further company coverage: