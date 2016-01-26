Jan 26 Consilium AB :

* Jan-Dec net sales up 25 percent at 1.57 billion Swedish crowns ($183.48 million)

* Jan-Dec order intake up by 3 percent to 1.50 billion crowns

* Order backlog as per Dec. 31, 2015 at 755.5 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.5568 Swedish crowns)