Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 26 Sidetrade SA :
* FY revenue 16.0 million euros ($17.35 million)versus 14.1 million euros year ago
* Q4 revenue 4.2 million euros versus 3.7 million euros year ago
* Sees steady growth in activity in 2016 and strong acceleration in 2017 Source text: bit.ly/1nNblUc Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9222 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order