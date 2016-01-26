Jan 26 Solucom SA :

* Reports Q3 revenue of 54.2 million euros ($58.8 million)versus 43.1 million euros a year ago

* Raises its FY growth objective for the second time this year and is now looking to generate sales growth of over 20 pct

* Group is now targeting like-for-like growth of over 12 pct over the full year

* Management also confirmed its full-year EBIT objective of between 11-13 pct for 2015/16