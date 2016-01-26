Jan 26 Custom Solutions SA :

* Reports FY net consolidated income of 0.5 million euros ($541,900) versus 0.4 million euros a year ago

* FY revenue is 18.5 million euros versus 19.7 million euros a year ago

* Group confirms its position in Bilendi and does not intend to have it evolve over the next six months

* Proposes to the general assembly the distribution of a dividend of 0.10 euros per share identical to the previous year Source text: bit.ly/1PzjgLa Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9227 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)