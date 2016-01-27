Jan 27 Lonza Group AG :
* FY sales growth in reported currency of 4.5 pct (a growth
of 5.7 pct in constant exchange rates) resulted in sales of 3.80
billion Swiss Francs ($3.74 billion)
* FY double-digit core EBIT growth of 10.3 pct in reported
currency (+12.0 pct in constant exchange rates)
* FY core EBITDA margin improved from 20.4 pct in 2014 to
20.9 pct in 2015
* In 2016 Lonza is expected to grow sales in line with 2018
guidance and targets a core EBIT growth of above 5 pct
* Operational free cash flow of 667 million francs led to a
net debt reduction in 2015 of 351 million Swiss francs
* Proposing to AGM, to be held on April 22, 2016,
re-election of all its members and additionally election of
Christoph Mäder to board
* Sees core EBITDA approaching 1 billion francs in 2018
* Proposing a stable dividend of 2.50 francs per share for
2015
* Sees sales growth of low to mid-single digits on average
per year until 2018
