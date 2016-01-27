Jan 27 HiQ International AB

* Q4 operating profit (EBIT) is SEK 54.6 (48.4) million

* Says board proposes to annual general meeting that a dividend of SEK 2.90 per share is distributed to shareholders

* Net sales in Q4 total SEK 409.0 (389.2) million

* Reuters poll: HiQ net sales were seen at 409 million SEK, EBIT at 53.6 million SEK, dividend at 2.71 SEK/share