Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Repeats to additional alert)
Jan 27 HiQ International AB
* Q4 operating profit (EBIT) is SEK 54.6 (48.4) million
* Says board proposes to annual general meeting that a dividend of SEK 2.90 per share is distributed to shareholders
* Net sales in Q4 total SEK 409.0 (389.2) million
* Reuters poll: HiQ net sales were seen at 409 million SEK, EBIT at 53.6 million SEK, dividend at 2.71 SEK/share Source text for Eikon: [ID:here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order