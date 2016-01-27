Jan 27 Accell Group NV :

* Accell Group recently discovered a serious case of financial theft by one of its employees in Taiwan

* Theft is expected to have an impact of a maximum of 4 million euros ($4.3 million) on Accell Group's net profit

* Still expects to report an increase in net profit in the second half of 2015 compared to the same period of 2014