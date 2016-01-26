BRIEF-Cspc Pharmaceutical Group says co considering possible spin-off
* Considering possible spin-off & separate listing of CSPC XNW Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Co Ltd & units on stock exchange in PRC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Boule Diagnostics AB :
* Chairman Lars-Olof Gustavsson leaves board
* Peter von Ehrenheim chosen as new Chairman
Source text: bit.ly/1OUH5h3
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Considering possible spin-off & separate listing of CSPC XNW Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Co Ltd & units on stock exchange in PRC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals and Precision Lens sign agreement to expand Imprimis' ophthalmic portfolio market opportunity in the U.S. Midwest