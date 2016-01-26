UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 26 Spur Corporation Ltd :
* Increased total restaurant sales by 12.6 pct to R3.5 billion in six months to December 2015
* Restaurant sales in South Africa grew by 13.2 pct, with sales from international restaurants increasing by 8.3 pct in rand terms
* International restaurant sales at a constant exchange rate increased by 3.9 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.