BRIEF-Adcare Health Systems names Allan Rimland as CEO
Jan 26 Biofrontera AG :
* FDA completes Biofrontera's Ameluz NDA mid-cycle review
* Review resulted in no additional requests for material nor were any additional review issues highlighted
* Redhill biopharma - received notices of allowance from USPTO for 2 new patents covering Bekinda, expected to be valid until at least 2034, once granted