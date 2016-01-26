Russia's MMK says Q1 crude steel output up 1.4 pct y/y
MOSCOW, April 18 Russia's MMK, one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday its crude steel output grew 1.4 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to 3.07 million tonnes.
Jan 26 Novatek says:
* In 2015, Novatek increased proved reserves by 1.4 percent and recorded a reserve replacement rate of 133 percent;
* Total SEC proved reserves, including company's proportionate share in joint ventures, aggregated 12,817 million barrels of oil equivalent;
* Reserves included 1,775 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas and 143 million metric tons (mmt) of liquid hydrocarbons;
* At year-end 2015, reserve to production ratio was 25 years. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
MOSCOW, April 18 Russia's MMK, one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday its crude steel output grew 1.4 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to 3.07 million tonnes.
* CEO says emerging markets look good value versus developed (Adds background, share reaction, analyst quote)