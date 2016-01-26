BRIEF-Adcare Health Systems names Allan Rimland as CEO
* Adcare Health Systems names Allan Rimland as chief executive officer
Jan 26 Grifols SA :
* Invests in the project led by Albajuna Therapeutics, a spin-off from the IrsiCaixa AIDS Research Institute, to fund development of therapeutic antibodies against HIV
* Says it will initially invest 3.75 million euros ($4.1 million), although its total investment in the project could increase as each development stage is completed Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9236 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Redhill biopharma - received notices of allowance from USPTO for 2 new patents covering Bekinda, expected to be valid until at least 2034, once granted