Jan 26 Grifols SA :

* Invests in the project led by Albajuna Therapeutics, a spin-off from the IrsiCaixa AIDS Research Institute, to fund development of therapeutic antibodies against HIV

* Says it will initially invest 3.75 million euros ($4.1 million), although its total investment in the project could increase as each development stage is completed