REFILE-Sri Lankan shares rise on foreign buying; blue chips gain
COLOMBO, April 18 Sri Lankan shares rose on Tuesday as foreign investors bought blue chips, with the market seeing overseas fund inflows for 18 consecutive sessions.
Jan 26 Aktia Bank Abp :
* Divestment of holdings in Visa Europe generate one-off income in 2016
* Says transaction will, upon execution, generate other operating income amounting to about 7 million euros ($7.6 million) before tax
* Expected time frame for a decision on whether sale may be executed is Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9241 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
