Jan 26 Aktia Bank Abp :

* Divestment of holdings in Visa Europe generate one-off income in 2016

* Says transaction will, upon execution, generate other operating income amounting to about 7 million euros ($7.6 million) before tax 

* Expected time frame for a decision on whether sale may be executed is Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9241 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)