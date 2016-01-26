BRIEF-China Greatwall Technology's unit to acquire stake in China Electronics Financial
* Says unit to acquire 15 percent stake of China Electronics Financial for 507.5 million yuan ($73.76 million)
Jan 26 Sare SA :
* Will offer 543,478 series C shares and sets their issue price at 24.5 zloty ($6.0) per share in its WSE's main market listing
* Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) approved Sare's prospectus for listing of shares and rights shares on main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange in Dec. 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1176 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signs agreements to acquire stakes in three technology firms for a combined 556.4 million yuan ($80.87 million)