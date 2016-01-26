Jan 26 Sare SA :

* Will offer 543,478 series C shares and sets their issue price at 24.5 zloty ($6.0) per share in its WSE's main market listing

* Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) approved Sare's prospectus for listing of shares and rights shares on main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange in Dec. 2015  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1176 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)