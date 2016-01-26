BRIEF-Prologis Q1 EPS $0.38
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 26 Capelli SA :
* 9-month revenue 47.8 million euros ($51.8 million) versus 34.5 million euros year ago
* Backlog on Jan. 25, 2016 was 200.2 million euros versus 150.5 million euros on Jan. 25, 2015
* Sees 100 million euros in revenue in the near future Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9227 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BRASILIA, April 18 Weak economic activity in Brazil would allow for an acceleration of monetary easing, but lingering uncertainties make the current pace of rate cuts more appropriate, the central bank said in minutes of its policy-setting meeting released on Tuesday.